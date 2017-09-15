Police appeal for missing woman

Police are trying to find a Co Armagh woman who has been missing since yesterday.

During an online appeal, the PSNI asked for information on the whereabouts of Natalia Osbourne.

She was reported missing from the Park Road area of Portadown yesterday afternoon.

On Facebook, the PSNI said: “Natalia is described as being 5’10” in height, with cropped fair hair and blue eyes (as per photo). She would also walk with a slight limp.

“If you have seen Natalia or know of her whereabouts please contact Police on 101 quoting reference number 985 13/9/17.”