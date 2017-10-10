Police appeal on missing teenager

Police have appealed for help in finding a missing teenager who was last seen in the Brownstown Road area of Portadown.

Michael McCartney (14) has not been seen since 3pm today (Tuesday).

Police say they are getting increasingly worried about him and need the public’s help in finding him.

Michael is 5”9 tall, with dark hair, and is wearing a blue zip hoody, blue and grey tracksuit bottoms and glasses.

Writing on the PSNI Facebook page, police said, “Michael, if you’re reading this, you’re not in any trouble. Please go to your nearest police station, hospital or anywhere else you feel safe and let us know.

“Pease share this post, as he may have links in Belfast. Keep an eye out on buses and trains too, and call us with any information.”

Anyone who sees Michael, or know where he is, should phone police immediately on 101. The incident number is 796 of 10/10/17.