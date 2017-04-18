Police call for information following robbery

A woman who was knocked unconscious in the kitchen of Mourneview Community Centre woke up to find her handbag had been stolen.

Police have appealed for information following the incident which happened last Tuesday morning (April 11)

Inspector Brian Mills said: “At around 9.30am, police received a report that sometime between 8.45am and 9.30am, a woman had fallen in the kitchen and was knocked unconscious.

“When the woman came round, she discovered her handbag had been stolen.

“We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed anything to contact Police in Lurgan on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 140 of the 11/04/17. Or, alternatively if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”