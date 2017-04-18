Police issue witness appeal

Police are appealing for information following the report of an assault in the Victoria Street area of Lurgan.

Constable McElhinney said: “It was reported that at approximately 2am on Saturday, March 18, a male was walking within the vicinity of Victoria Street, Lurgan, when he was knocked to the ground by one or two youths who kicked him repeatedly. The male received minor injuries as a result of the assault, they are not believed to be life threatening.”

Anyone that may have any information or may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area at the time is asked to contact Lurgan police 101, quoting reference 424 of the 20/03/17.