Police stopped van with up to 15 on board

When police stopped a van which had between 10 and 15 people in the back they were told they were trying to get away from an incident at a Banbridge hotel.

Melissa Maughan (23), Enniskeen, Craigavon, was fined £200 last Thursday at Banbridge Magistrates Court for driving without insurance on March 22 this year.

She was also banned for four months and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

For failing to ensure the safety of a passenger she was fined £100 and she was fined £25 for not having a driving licence.

The court heard that police saw a Ford Transit van being driving in an erratic manner when it left the Banville Hotel.

The defendant was driving and it was discovered there were between 10 and 15 people in the back with enough seats for only six people.

Inquiries revealed Maughan was not insured and did not have a licence.

A solicitor representing the defendant said there had been a reception at the hotel and his client had been holding the keys for the driver.

He explained there was an incident at the reception and the driver was in no position to drive so Maughan decided to leave the scene with her family and some others.

She wanted to put some distance between the incident and her family, he added.

She was trying to do the best for her family and made the decision on the spot. he said.