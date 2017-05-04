Portadown FC winding up order dismissed as club pays debt

Portadown Football Club has fended off a winding up petition at the High Court in Belfast.

Proceedings were brought against the Irish League side over an unpaid bill.

But during a brief hearing on Thursday a Crown solicitor confirmed that the undisclosed debt has now been settled.

She said: “My application is to have it dismissed with no order to costs.”

Bankruptcy Master Kelly agreed to the move, saying: “It has been paid in full.”

The petition is understood to have been brought on behalf of revenue officials.

Portadown FC has endured a turbulent 12 months, culminating in relegation from the top flight of local football.

The club began the season in the Danske Bank Premiership with a 12-point deduction after being found to have made irregular payments to players.