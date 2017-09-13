Postal staff to vote on industrial action

Around 80 Craigavon Royal Mail workers are to vote this week on industrial action.

Local representative of the Communication Workers’ Union (CWU), Colin Mallon said workers met on Monday to discuss the ballot on industrial action.

Royal Mail is facing the potential strike action over planned changes to its pension scheme after the union formally served notice of its plans to ballot its members.

It follows proposals to change working conditions, including pensions, a shorter working week and pay.

The ballot will open on September 14 with around 100,000 Royal Mail workers eligible to vote across the UK.

Royal Mail had offered a fresh pensions deal to workers, allowing them to choose between a new defined benefit scheme or a defined contribution scheme, set up as a new section of the Royal Mail Pension Plan and available for all plan members.

Royal Mail had said it cannot maintain the existing final salary pension scheme as it faces having to more than double its contributions from next year.

Colin Mallon of the CWU said the union is hoping for ‘an overwhelming yes vote’.

He explained that the issues are to do with the terms and conditions of their employment.

“It would mean later starts and looking at 5pm for last letter delivery time,” said Mr Mallon.

He also said the firm were looking at a 30% reduction in their pension.

“It is about the unacceptable pressure on us at work,” said Mr Mallon.