Power cut: NIE engineers working to fix problem

Northern Ireland Electricity engineers are working to restore power to more than 70 customers near Moira following a power cut earlier this afternoon.
It’s understood 76 homes and businesses between Moira and Magheralin have been without power since around 1:40pm.
“Our repair team has arrived and is assessing the problem. The fault is due to due to third party damage to the network,” an update on the NIE website said.
Almost Done!
Registering with Lurgan Mail means you're ok with our terms and conditions.