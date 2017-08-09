Praise for businesses involved in ‘Our Marketplace’ promotion

A Lurgan craft business has been praised for its efforts in organising a showcase event in Portadown at the weekend.

Alderman Arnold Hatch accompanied local UUP MLA Doug Beattie as they visited the “Our Big Marketplace“ event on Saturday in High Street Mall, Portadown in conjunction with the NI August Craft Month.

Speaking after the visit Alderman Hatch congratulated Sinead McMahon from Danann Crafts (Lurgan) for organising such a successful and professional group of craft businesses from all over the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council area and beyond.

“It was particularly good to see the live demonstrations to encourage children to try and develop their skills which augers well for the future,“ Mr Hatch said.

Doug Beattie MLA also congratulated the organisers along with Briege McCreanor (Town Manager for ABC Council) who expressed the desire to attract even more events into the town centre and therefore increase footfall.

Mr Beattie said: “It was good to see so many people around the craft stands and I wish the entrepreneurs every success in taking part in this initiative.”

Sinead McMahon at Danann Crafts said: “Thank you to everyone who attended Danann Crafts ‘Our Big Marketplace’ at High Street Mall, Portadown.

“It was so wonderful to see so many amazing crafters and, of course, the wonderful customers who took great interest in the crafts and the little ones who enjoyed some creative fun.

“For nearly two years now High St Mall has welcomed Danann Crafts into their home and helped us give small art and crafts businesses a chance to retail directly to the public at an affordable price. Danann Crafts Our Wee Marketplace is back on September 5 at High St Mall, Portadown.”

Danann Crafts wishes to thank Briege McCreanor, Town Centre manager, Doug Beattie MC MLA, Alderman Arnold Hatch and Carla Condell Lockhart MLA for coming along and showing their support to the event.

Sinead concluded: “Our towns have so much going on so next time you say ‘There’s nothing in town’, go and visit as there is much more than you think and lets get back to shopping local. To make our towns great again you need to.”