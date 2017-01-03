Prayer for Christian Unity week in St Peter’s

The annual Week of Prayer for Christian Unity Week is being celebrated this year at a special event in St Peter’s Church on Wednesday, January 18 at 7.30 pm (start time subject to confirmation).

This year’s theme has been inspired by the words of 2nd Corinthians 5: ” Reconciliation - The love of Christ compels us.”

The format for the evening has been prepared by two committee members of the Community Outreach Group and will also involve participation by local clergy and lay people, representing various religious denominations.

Please come along and support this very worthwhile cross-community event which is open to everyone.

The organisers are pleased to welcome as guest speaker, Rev John Dunlop, a former Moderator of the Presbyterian Church in Ireland.

