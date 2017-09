A pre-sentence report was ordered last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court after Deolinda Sanches (38), Ballyoran Park, Portadown, admitted assaulting a female occasioning her actual bodily harm on June 16 this year.

A barrister said the incident happened in a crèche and involved a bite.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, adjourned the case until September 27 so that a report could be obtained.