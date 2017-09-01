Prison warning for uninsured driver

When she did not feel confident towing her father’s car which had broken down a 20-year-old woman asked her boyfriend to drive even though he was not insured.

And he was warned last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court if he appeared again for a no insurance offence he would be going to prison.

Ryan Canavan (23), Carrigart Manor, Craigavon, was fined £500, ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy and given six points for not having insurance on June 15 this year.

For permitting him to drive without being insured Anna Campbell, Avondale Green, Lurgan, was fined £200 and given six points.

The court heard that at just before 4.45pm in the Taghnevan area police saw a car towing a black Mercedes car.

Canavan was driving the car which belonged to his girlfriend who was in the car.

The Mercedes belonged to her father. It had broken down and it was being towed to his address.

A solicitor representing both defendants said Campbell’s father had called her to tow the vehicle.

He added that she was not confident doing that and asked Canavan to drive so the car could be moved from blocking the road.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, said Canavan had a ‘horrendous record’ for no insurance offences and it was an offence for which he could go to prison.

She warned him that if appeared back in court again for no insurance he would be going to prison.