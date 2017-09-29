Prisoner admits theft of selfie case

A 24-year-old man was given a two month prison sentence last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for stealing from a Portadown store.

David Anthony Joseph Barry, whose address was given as HMP Maghaberry, appeared in court by way of videolink.

He informed the court he was serving prisoner with a release date in July 2019.

Barry pleaded guilty to the theft of a charger and a selfie case, valued at £20.98, from B and M Bargains in Portadown on December 9 last year.

The court heard that CCTV in the store showed a male acting suspiciously before taking the charger and leaving without paying.

When he was arrested he gave a no comment interview.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, said there was not much point in getting a pre-sentence report as Barry was in custody until 2019.

Imposing the two months sentence and a £25 offender’s levy she said it would run concurrently with his present sentence.