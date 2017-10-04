Punched another woman outside créche

A 38-year-old woman punched another woman and bit her arm outside a children’s crèche, Craigavon Magistrates Court heard last Wednesday.

Deolinda Sanches, whose address was given as Ballyoran Park, Portadown, admitted assault occasioning actual bodily harm on June 16 this year.

The case was adjourned from a previous court to obtain a pre-sentence report.

The court heard that police received a report of an assault on the Park Road in Portadown and they spoke to a distressed female.

The injured party said the defendant had punched her on the left hand side of the face and when she tried to defend herself she suffered a bite on her right arm.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, said this happened at a children’s educational facility, a crèche, and anything more unedifying does not even come remotely close.

She wondered what sort of example was this for the defendant to set for her children.

A barrister representing Sanches said there was some friction between his client’s 14-year-old child and the injured party.

He added that since this incident both parties had been attending the crèche and there had been no further incidents.

The barrister said that in the probation report she had been assessed as at a low risk of re-offending.

Judge Kelly told Sanches that this was no way to behave and definitely not outside a children’s crèche.

She imposed a four months prison sentence, suspended for two years.