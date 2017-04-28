PUP condemn hedge attacks

The Upper Bann branch of the PUP has condemned ‘in the strongest possible terms’ the recent spate of anti-social behaviour which has seen ‘arsonists intent on getting cheap thrills setting light to local residents’ property’.

Hedges in the Avenue Road area were set on fire and now fences have been set ablaze on properties in the Mourneview area.

The PUP said: “In the most recent attack a fence next to an oil tank was set alight. This anti-social behaviour has now gone beyond sheer stupidity to being blatantly dangerous which could have caused serious damage or even caused harm to life.

“We would urge whoever is doing this to stop and think of the potential consequences.”

They asked anyone with information to contact police or a PUP representative.