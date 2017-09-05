Qas driving his girlfriend’s car without insurance and licence

A 26-year-old man was banned from driving for six months last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for not having insurance.

Damian Korczak, Mourne Road, Lurgan, was also fined £200 for the offence.

For not having a driving licence he was fined £50, ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy and banned for six months.

The court heard that police spoke to the driver of a car on the Malcolm Road in Lurgan on July 12 this year.

Korczak admitted he did not have a licence. The car was registered in the name of his girlfriend and the insurance only covered her to drive it.

A solicitor representing the defendant said he did have a provisional licence but had lost it.