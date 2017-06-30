‘QuickStart’ into business

Students from Clounagh Junior High School, Portadown are celebrating the completion of the ‘QuickStart Programme’ this week with local charity Young Enterprise NI.

The QuickStart Programme, supported by Ulster Bank, sees Year 8 students develop a marketable product and business plan under the guidance of Young Enterprise volunteers Lynne McAvoy and Laura Brown from Moy Park Ltd.

They have followed a detailed 10-week programme learning about entrepreneurship. The Quick Start programme is overseen by Mrs Lorna Mc Connell, head of LLW, Clounagh JHS.

Lorna commented: “This is a fantastic opportunity for our pupils to develop those skills which are so valuable in-school but also in the world of work.

“The QuickStart programme offered and highly executed by Young Enterprise NI is welcomed into our school each year.”

Dragons/Judges on the day were Paul Kavanagh, Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon Borough Council , Nick Hutchinson, CEO, BNL Productions, David Burrows, Gilfresh, Mary Daly and Danilo Frasson, Moy Park Ltd .

Young Enterprise NI brings together companies and classrooms, encouraging students to an exciting opportunity be creative and begin to develop entrepreneurial qualities at a young age.

Carol Fitzsimons MBE, Chief Executive of Young Enterprise commented, “We are delighted to partner with Ulster Bank on our QuickStart Programme. QuickStart is a fantastic way for the students to gain first-hand experience of how business works.”