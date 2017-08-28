Racist remarks made during row

A 42-year-old woman was given a three month prison sentence last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for making racist remarks in Portadown town centre.

Sonya Hughes, Shandon Square, Portadown, at a previous court, admitted criminal damage to a police vehicle on April 19, disorderly behaviour and assaulting a constable.

The case was adjourned until last week so that a pre-sentence report court could be obtained.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, said she was ‘fed up to the back teeth’ with people being racially abusive and the offences crossed the custody threshold.

A barrister representing the defendant said that having spoken to her she appeared contrite.

He added that she had a problem with drink and when she takes a drink she doesn’t know when to stop.

The lawyer added that she had now stopped drinking entirely and asked the judge to leave something hanging over head.

Judge Kelly said this was hate filled intolerant racism and the message had to go out loud and clear that the court will not tolerate this sort of language.

“This level of vitriol cannot be tolerated in any right thinking society,” added the judge.

For each of the three offences she imposed a three month prison sentence and ordered Hughes to pay a £25 offender’s levy.

Later in the court she was released on bail to appeal against the sentence.

No details of the offending were outlined at last week’s court.

But at the previous sitting, when the case was adjourned for a pre-sentence report, a public prosecutor said that at approximately 12.30am in Market Street, Portadown, Hughes was involved in a verbal altercation with females.

She said “go back to Africa you n—r b---ds’ and spat on a victim.

On the way to the police station she carried on with her behaviour saying ‘f—k off you black b—ds’ and kicking the rear window of the police vehicle.

The defendant’s solicitor said there was a ‘considerable amount of alcohol taken’.