Rangers soccer school welcomed

DUP MLA Carla Lockhart has welcomed Glasgow Rangers launching a soccer school in the Portadown area and for its work in the Banbridge and Lurgan area. The scheme which is one of a number across Northern Ireland is for Under 11’s to develop them and teach them some basic footballing skills.

The Upper Bann representative works closely with other sporting bodies to promote sport as a means of wellbeing and mental health sees this as being an important step for these children.

Speaking after attending the launch Carla Lockhart said, “This is a great opportunity for these young children to learn further soccer skills with the resources that Glasgow Rangers have.

“I am delighted they have seen fit to partner with Hanover and welcome this. I also welcome the fact that they are working with Banbridge Rangers and Lurgan Town Football club.

“For some years I have worked with different bodies who see sport as a means of improving well being in our children and young people.

“Children often have emotional concerns they don’t know how to deal with but it can be seen that with proper guidance it improves their mental health and well being whilst keeping them physically fit and teaching them life skills.

“I see this step by Rangers FC as being vitally important in these young lives. We may well see the next Ally McCoist or Gordon Durie but even if we don’t we will see a spring in their step and the right messages of advice being given.”