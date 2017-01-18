Refurbishment for The Parson’s Nose

The Parson’s Nose in Hillsborough is set to unveil a new chapter in early 2017 with an exciting new refurbishment and extended menu currently underway.

A significant £500,000 carefully considered redevelopment begins this week on the Georgian establishment, reopening in February 2017.

Plans for the refurbishment remain faithful to Parson’s original Georgian and classic country dining style while incorporating a stunning new interior and, for the first time, exterior courtyard redevelopment which accentuates its position amongst beautiful Hillsborough surroundings.

Substantial expansion of the dining pub’s kitchen facilities allow for a soon-to-be revealed enticing extension to its awarding-wining menu.

The Parson’s Nose redesign, which will be completed in a number of weeks, is being led by commercial interior architect, Paul Haffey, well-known for providing stunning design solutions in the hospitality industry.

A recruitment campaign is part of Parson’s Nose redevelopment programme with the group hoping to attract experienced and passionate food and hospitality professionals to join Balloo Inns’ existing 100 strong award-winning team.

The redesign includes locally-sourced stone tiles identical to those installed in the historic royal Hillsborough Castle as part of its recent refurbishment.

Ronan Sweeney, Managing Director, Balloo Inns, said: “We are delighted to announce this significant investment in Parson’s Nose and we have enjoyed working on the plans and design intricacies with the architects and designers over the last number of months.”