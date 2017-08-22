‘Remarkable results’ for Lurgan College

Lurgan College students recorded some very impressive results in the A Level results, according to the school’s principal.

Mr Trevor Robinson, Headmaster, expressed his delight with ‘some of the most remarkable collective and individual performances by College pupils in the school’s long and prestigious 144-year history’.

He said: “These pleasing results are surely, once again, clear testament to the success of our cherished Dickson Plan which, for almost fifty years, has fostered within the young people of this area the necessary skills and attributes to facilitate their reaching their true potential intellectually, socially, morally and spiritually.

“The Y14 class of 2017 have done themselves, their families and their school proud. For an incredible sixteenth year in a row, the pupils recorded an over 99% pass rate in all subjects offered at A Level, which compares very favourably with the NI Grammar School average pass rate of 98.3%. It is pleasing to note that grades A*, A and B accounted for almost two thirds of the total grades achieved. The 88.2% of A*-C grades is also well in excess of the NI Grammar School average of just 84.3%.”

Worthy of particular mention is former King’s Park PS pupil, Benji Hilary, who achieved an outstanding four straight A grades in his A Levels.

A total of 13 recorded at least three straight grade As in their subjects and a further 18 pupils obtained at least 2 grade As.

The students with three straight grade As were Alexandra Craig (King’s Park PS), Serena Hamilton (King’s Park PS), Amy Hutchison (Armstrong PS), Mahzina Iqbal (St Brendan’s PS), Lauren Irwin (Carrick PS), Alex King (Ballinderry PS), Ben McAlister (Waringstown PS), Courtney McCracken (King’s Park PS), Jenny Morrow (King’s Park PS), Steven Richardson (King’s Park PS), Ross Walker (King’s Park PS) and Scott Wilson (Waringstown PS).

The students achieving at least two grade As were Caleb Armstrong (Donaghcloney PS), David Fong (Ballinderry PS), Adam Harrison (Waringstown PS), Chloe Harrison (Waringstown PS), Stephen Hilary (Waringstown PS), Jessica Johnston (Donaghcloney PS), Kirsten Lawther (Dickson PS), Josh McAvoy (Waringstown PS), Amy McConaghy (King’s Park PS), Jayne McGrath (King’s Park PS), Ben McKevitt (King’s Park PS), Amber Orr (Donaghcloney PS), Rachael Parks (Dickson PS), Daisy Stalker (King’s Park PS), Chloe Taylor (King’s Park PS), Zach Tolmie (King’s Park PS), Neil Trotter (Waringstown PS) and Brooke Watson (King’s Park PS).

GCSE results next week.