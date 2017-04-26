Renewed appeal one week after fatal motorcycle collision

Police in Lurgan have issued a new appeal for witnesses, a week on from a fatal road traffic collision in Co Down which claimed the life of a 20-year-old man.

James Campbell, who was from the Gilford area in Co Down, was laid to rest on Monday, April 24 after a funeral at St Patrick and St Colman’s Church in Laurencetown.

Inspector Gregory Beckett said: “The collision took place on the Ballymacanallen Road near Gilford at around 1.25pm last Wednesday afternoon, 19 April and involved a motorcycle and a tractor.”

A photo signed by motorbike hero Guy Martin was placed inside James Campbell’s coffin. James had been looking forward to meeting his hero at the Tandragee 100 road races at the weekend and had posted on Facebook about wanting to get his autograph just hours before he was killed.

Tragically, James never got to meet his hero but he did get the autograph with Guy Martin signing a picture of James and sending it to the family who placed it in his coffin.

The PSNI’s Inspector Gregory Beckett said: “We would like to hear from anyone who was travelling on the Ballymacanallen Road between 1.15pm and 2.00pm last Wednesday or who witnessed the collision. Please call police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 581 19/04/17.”