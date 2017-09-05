Renovations ‘long overdue’ says SF

The start of a ‘long overdue’ renovation scheme by the NI Housing Executive in Lurgan’s Kilwilke and Lurgan Tarry has been welcomed by Sinn Fein.

Councillor Keith Haughian said: “It has been a huge frustration of the local residents and myself that the much promised schemes to replace bathrooms, kitchens and rewire Housing Executive houses has taken so long.

“Finally, after a few false starts, the scheme has begun and we can look forward to houses that are fit for purpose,” he said.

“I will continue to lobby on behalf of local people to ensure standards are maintained,” he said.