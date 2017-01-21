Reversed into parked car and drove on court told

After he reversed into another vehicle a 21-year-old man drove on without reporting the accident, Craigavon Magistrates Court heard last Friday.

And police inquiries revealed that he was driving without insurance.

Sindatche Saba Henriques, Clendenning Way, Portadown, was fined £200 for not having insurance on June 10 last year.

He was also fined £50 for failing to remain at the scene and £50 for failing to report an accident.

Three month driving bans were imposed on each offence.

Mr Pat Vernon, representing the defendant, it happened at two in the morning and he couldn’t tell anybody.

Mr Vernon explained that the next day Henriques rang a friend to get them to tell the owner he scratched the car and he paid £80 for the damage.

The no insurance offence, he said, happened when the direct debit was not taken out due to insufficient funds.