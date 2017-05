A reward is being offered for the return of a camera or SD card containing “irreplaceable photographs”.

The camera was in a handbag lost in the Chalet/Shamrock Park area last Saturday night, April 29.

It is a red Nikon in a black case.

The bag was later found at the back of the old Spar but the camera was missing along with a small sum of money.

Anyone with information should phone 07756880390 or they can leave the camera or card anonymously at Brownstown Recreation Centre.