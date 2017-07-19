Rowandale’s Beauty & the Beast

A cast of 117, a stage crew of 20, 28 costume changes, 500 cartons of juice and countless snacks, four performances over two days!

This was the Rowandale Integrated Primary School’s production of Beauty and the Beast and it was a triumph.

The Silly Girls.

Celebrating ten years of Rowandale, it seemed fitting to mark the occasion with a whole school production including children from Year 1 to Year 7 performing. Singing had been heard from every classroom, playground and office for five weeks as the school prepared for this lavish production.

From the moment the curtain went up, the audience was captivated.

The audiences were entertained with singing, dancing and acting of a very high standard. The children’s timing and acting were flawless and the singing was captivating making the audience want to sing along and clap to favourites such as Tale as Old as Time and Be Our Guest.

Refreshments were served during the interval, with the guests at the evening performances being treated to ice cold Shloer and nibbles, while the children had juice and ice-creams – perfect for a warm summer evening.

Each performance was rewarded with a standing ovation and on the closing night the lead roles were each presented with a rose, while the whole cast had a post-show party in school the next day.

Frances Hughes, Principal, who has been at the helm since day one of Rowandale back in September 2007 said: “The whole experience has been wonderful from start to finish. The children have thoroughly enjoyed the experience.

“It has been a great opportunity for staff, parents and children to work together to create something fabulous. The show was the perfect way to celebrate the school’s success over the past 10 years.

“We are delighted with what the school has achieved and its growth proves that parents and families in the Moira and wider Moira area are choosing integrated education for their children.”

REVIEWS:

Andreas Moore: A joy and a delight from start to finish.

Gwyneth Evans: Full of surprises and left you wanting more.

Shauneen Lowry: An amazing production, we loved every minute. Fabulous characterisation and acting skills.

Laura Gordon: A very proud moment for anyone with the fortune of being connected to Rowandale

Catherine Lynch: It was an amazing performance, enjoyed by our family. The children, staff and all involved put on an excellent performance.