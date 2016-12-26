Rubbed blood on glass of police van

On the same day he received a lengthy prison sentence in Craigavon Crown Court a 30-year-old man was given concurrent terms in the magistrates’ court.

He was Jonathan Duddy, Parkmore, Craigavon, and he admitted a number of offences when he appeared last Wednesday at the local magistrates’ court.

Pleas of guilty were entered for disorderly behaviour at Jervis Street, Portadown, on August 13, resisting a constable and criminal damage to a police van cell.

He also admitted unlawful possession of a class B drug, cannabis resin, on March 15 and resisting a constable.

The court heard that on August 13 at 4.15am police went to Alexander Gardens in Portadown where a female said there was an unwanted male at the property.

She identified the defendant who was located in Jervis Street.

Duddy was intoxicated and refused to stop for police. He paced up and down with his fists clenched, saying ‘come on to f—k’ several times.

He also tapped on the police vehicle and again said ‘come on to f—k’.

When cautioned by police Duddy said ‘go f—k yourself’ and struggled when they tried to handcuff him.

Two sets of handcuffs and leg restraints had to be applied while Duddy continually spat. He hit his head off the wall in the police van cell, spat in the vehicle and rubbed blood from his head on the glass. It cost £59.85 to clean the cell.

On March 13 police were called to an incident in Trasna Way, Lurgan, where the defendant was found in a rear garden.

When he was searched suspected cannabis resin was found on him and he obstructed police by acting as a dead weight when he was arrested.

Duddy said the cannabis was for his personal use.

A barrister representing Duddy said that earlier in the morning her client had received a prison sentence of two years and nine months in the Crown Court for drugs and assault offences.

She asked the court not to interfere with his release date which would be in about a year’s time.

Deputy District Judge Oonagh Mullan imposed concurrent four month terms for disorderly behaviour and resisting police on August 13 and seven months for criminal damage.

Further four month concurrent sentences were imposed for possession of cannabis and resisting police on March 15.