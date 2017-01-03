Runners urged to sign up for event

Local runners are being urged to to sign up for the Lurgan Park 5K and 10k Fun Runs which are being held on Sunday, February 26, at 10am in aid of the Southern Area Hospice Services.

The event has now raised over £17,000 for the Hospice over the last three years and the 2016 event attracted over 550 participants.

David Wilson, a teacher in St. Ronan’s College and joint organiser said that the support for the event over the years has been extraordinary.

“We are always overwhelmed with the response,” he said. “The event has grown every year and there is great support for the SAHS in Lurgan and the surrounding area.

“There is a growing running community in the local area too and we get experienced runners, beginners and walkers.

“Last year, we also had great support from local businesses who encouraged their workforces to take part. Indeed, we are very happy to say that all event costs and supplies are covered by sponsors, which means all runner/walker donations goes to the hospice.”

Donations for this years event is £12 per adult and £5 per under 16’s. Each participant gets a running number, bespoke medal which features the Coalbrookdale Fountain which stands in the park and a goody bag. Sponsor cards are also available from the SAHS.

Tony McKeown, one of the main event sponsors, Crash Services, commented, “Crash are delighted to be the main sponsors for the fourth year in a row. We are business with strong links to the Lurgan area and the Hospice. Our staff look forward to taking part helping out on the day.

“To put an event on like this it is very much a team effort. We have been working with Deirdre Breen and Hospice Volunteers again to make sure the event is a success. In addition The House of Sport are a key partner too.”

Southern Area Hospice provides their service across the entire Southern Health Board area, including Lurgan, Newry and Mourne, Craigavon, Banbridge, Portadown, Armagh and Dungannon.

With an annual fundraising target of over £2m, SAHS need to raise over, £250 every single hour to help people affected by terminal illness in Southern Board Area. SAHS relies on 73p in every pound coming from fundraising to enable them to care and support patients and their families.

Anyone who would like to register for the Fun Run/walk can log onto www.crashservices.com/lurganpark