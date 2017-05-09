Safeguard promises from EU ‘not enough’

Negotiation positions on ‘the need to safeguard the Good Friday agreement, the rights of Irish citizens in the north and the impact across Ireland of Brexit’ do not go far enough, Upper Bann Westminster Candidate John O’Dowd has said.

Commenting on the EU Council positions he said: “We believe this position does not go far enough and that the Taoiseach failed to fully harness the good will to Ireland, North and South from the other EU members.”

He added: “The safeguards and flexibility the north and all of Ireland requires will be secured by the EU side and not the British government. The Taoiseach must up his game... and secure the interests of Ireland, North and South.”