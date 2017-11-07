Santa brings Christmas magic to Rushmere Shopping Centre

The magic of Christmas comes to Craigavon this week with the arrival of Santa Claus and the big lights switch-on at Rushmere Shopping Centre on Thursday, November 9.

Thousands will throng the mall ahead of Santa arriving at 6pm to the sound of music, with free festive chocolate lollies for young and old alike.

anta will make his way past the family of snowmen, toy soldiers and dancing bears until he reaches the giant Christmas tree to hit the big red button and illuminate the festive decorations which will shine brightly until January.

He will then take up residency in his Snow House where everyone can visit until Christmas Eve before returning to Lapland. Children are invited to post their letters in the big red post box at the gate to his Snow House to make sure the ‘man in red’ receives any and all special requests.

On November 9, Santa will also be joined by two very special guests to help switch on the lights and really kick start the festive season in style.

Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, Gareth Wilson and, all the way from the North Pole, Buddy the Elf will make an extra-special appearance.

Martin Walsh, Centre Manager said; “We are excited about welcoming Santa back to Rushmere in 2017.

“This years lights switch on will be bigger and better than ever as we have a host of new Christmas characters throughout the centre and retail park to welcome shoppers this festive season.

“We look forward to welcoming everyone to our special event on November 9 and for those who can’t make it on the night, our grotto opening hours will be available on our website and social media. We hope to see Santa’s Snow House grotto the busiest it has ever been.

“With our late-night openings in the run up to Christmas, free parking, and over 65 great stores to choose from, Rushmere has this season’s shopping all wrapped up!”

For more information on Santa’s arrival at Rushmere please visit www.rushmereshopping.com.

Later this month at Rushmere there will be a book signing by the Queen of Country Philomena Begley on November 25 at 1pm at Eason’s.