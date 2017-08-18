School celebrates improved results with 15 per cent rise in top grades

Have your say

Staff and students at Saint Catherine’s College in Armagh were celebrating as their A-level Grades A*-C rose by 15 per cent.

Indeed over half of their students (51%) achieved grades A*-B in three or more subjects.

Commenting on her students’ superb scores, Principal, Noeleen Tiffney, said, “I am delighted that pupils of all talents have achieved such outstanding success.

“They have gone off to do a variety of courses including Medicine; Dentistry; Veterinary Medicine; STEM courses; Law; languages; Teaching & Nursing.”

Mrs Tiffney continued: “This year another Sixth Former has been awarded a place on the prestigious PWC Apprenticeship Programme, as an alternative to a full time course in Accountancy at university.

“We also have a student studying Voice in The Royal Irish Academy of Music, Dublin.

“This diversity of success proves that our school really can cater for all children, whatever their strengths.”