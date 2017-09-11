‘Schoolboy’ fined for insurance offence

After he had just bought a car an 18-year-old man drove it without being insured and it led to him getting banned from roads.

Leigh Murray, whose address was given as Seagoe Park, Portadown, was fined £200 last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for driving without insurance.

He was given six points and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

With six points already on his licence he was banned for six months on the tot up system.

The court heard that on May 17 this year he was stopped on the M1 and admitted to police he had no insurance saying that he had only bought the car.

A solicitor representing the defendant that a friend of Murray had advised him it was alright to drive home if he had only bought the car.

After sentencing the solicitor said that his client was a schoolboy and had no income and asked the judge if she could do away with the fine.

“He tells me he has no money and can’t pay the fine,” he added.

District Judge Benita Boyd refused but gave Murray 26 weeks to pay the fine.