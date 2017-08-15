Search tonight in effort to find lost dog

The effort to trace a dog which has been missing from the Boconnell Lane/Silverwood area of Lurgan is intensifying with groups of people taking to the street in an effort to find her.

Millie - a Bichon Frise - has been missing since July 31 and a facebook page - Missing Millie - has been set up to coordinate the effort to get her back home.

A variety of sightings of the very nervous dog have been reported.

A coordinated search has been planned for this evening (Tuesday, August 15).

A spokesperson for the Missing Millie group posted on their Facebook page: “We are planning another search this evening focusing around where Millie was last seen down Liscorran Road and Tarry Lane areas.

“We have decided we need to start searching on foot as we are now concerned that Millie has possibly got herself stuck somewhere. The amount we can have searching the fields themselves will be limited.

“However we will need people putting posters up around both areas and also posting leaflets through doors.

“We also will need people to drive round but also park up around certain areas preferably Castor Bay Road, Killaghy Road and at either ends of Tarry Lane and Liscorran Road in case Millie gets spooked with us in the fields and runs. It’d be good if some could check along the sides of roads in these areas too.

Liscorran road is only the width of a car and no parking so this will be limited as well. Any that do go up to search fields will have to car share but we will sort out a couple of groups later on.

“If anyone is able to park at the end of the lanes and walk the roads outside the fields checking round the edges gardens and hedgerows would be very helpful too.”

They will not be entering fields with livestock and anyone searching fields is advised to wear wellies. They have also asked anyone who could provide a drone to aid in the search.

The search teams will be meeting at Fyffes car park in Annesborough at 6pm.