Seen urinating in public area

A man caught urinating in a public area had cannabis on him when he was searched, Craigavon Magistrates Court was told last Wednesday.

Gareth Foy (34), of Woodside Hill, Portadown, was fined £250 for unlawful possession of a class B drug, cannabis resin, on August 21 last year. For indecent behaviour on the same date he was fined £100.

The court heard that at 2.20am a police mobile patrol saw the defendant urinating into a flower pot in Mandeville Street. They searched him and found a quantity of cannabis on his person. He made full admissions.

A defence barrister said Foy had one previous conviction for cannabis.

He added his client has realised the trouble he was getting into and has now stopped. The lawyer explained the defendant had been out drinking that night.