Series of offences sees man given a jail term

Even though he was warned about the real possibility of going straight to jail without the benefit a pre-sentence report a 26-year-old man insisted his case was heard last Thursday at Banbridge Magistrates Court.

Bernard Seamus O’Hare, Ann Street, Gilford, pleaded guilty to a series of offences which took place on February 8 this year and was jailed for four months.

The charges were unlawful possession of a class B drug, cannabis, driving with excess alcohol in breath, failing to remain, failing to report an accident, no insurance, no licence and assault on the police.

Deputy District Judge Anne Marshall suggested a pre-sentence report would be required.

A barrister representing said his client wanted the matter dealt with in the absence of a pre-sentence report.

The court heard that at 6.45pm a road traffic collision happened in Ann Street, Gilford, when a car driven by the defendant reversed into another car.

O’Hare stopped before driving off and the injured party said she could smell alcohol coming from the car.

Police later caught up with him in High Street. After failing a preliminary breath test an evidential test gave a reading of 115 – the limit is 35. Cannabis was found in his right hand jacket pocket.

On the way to custody O’Hare was aggressive and kicked out at the police driver forcing him to make an emergency stop.

When interviewed he accepted the cannabis was for his own use and he had no recollection of being involved in the collision.

The defence barrister said his client who had a substantial record had mental health issues and had spent time in the Bluestone unit.

The court also heard O’Hare had been given a five month prison sentence, suspended for three years, in September 2014 for disorderly behaviour.

Judge Marshall said the defendant had been well warned and was realistic at what was going to happen to him.

For no insurance and driving with excess alcohol she imposed a two month prison sentence and a two year driving ban. A concurrent two month prison term was imposed for the assault on police.

O’Hare was conditionally discharged for a year for the drugs charge.

He was disqualified for one year for failing to report, failing to remain and not having a licence.

Judge Marshall also invoked two months of the suspended sentence to run consecutively to the other terms, making a total of four months in custody.