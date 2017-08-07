Shock at death on Victoria Street

Shock has been expressed at the death of a man at Victoria Street in Lurgan.

Police have launched a murder investigation following the death of a 45-year-old man at a property in the area on Sunday (August 6).

Detective Inspector Darren McCartney said: “Police received the report of the death shortly after 2.15pm on Sunday afternoon. A 45-year-old man has been arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder and he remains in police custody at this time.

“I am appealing for anyone with any information that can assist with the investigation to contact detectives in Lurgan on 101 quoting reference number 769 of 06/08/17. Information can also be passed anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Upper Bann DUP MLA Carla Lockhart said, “This is horrendous news. My thoughts are with those now mourning the loss of a loved one. I sympathise and assure them of my prayers.

“Local residents are in shock.

“I have spoken with the police and been briefed about their lines of inquiry. A forty-five year old is dead and another man of the same age is in custody concerning the death.

Ulster Unionist MLA Doug Beattie: “I would encourage anyone who has any information to come forward and report it to the PSNI on 101.”

He wadi: “The murder in Lurgan at the weekend was a terrible crime that has left many residents in that area shocked.

“In time many of the facts may well come to light and individuals will make their own conclusion about exactly what happened.

“However I would urge people not to speculate but wait for the conclusion of the investigation will will be conducted by the PSNI in depth over the next number of weeks.

“In the meantime my thoughts are with the family of the deceased who will be grieving the lost of a son, brother and friend.

“Anyone with information to contact the PSNI as early as possible.”

SDLP MLA Dolores Kelly said: “Along with people in the local community I am shocked and saddened at this violent death.

“My condolences to the victim’s family, I cannot begin to imagine what they are feeling.”

She added: “This is the third violent death in this commercial and residential area within an 18 month period and all too often alcohol is a factor. That’s something which needs to be looked at.”

