Shock at serious assault

A serious assault on two men in the Garvaghy Road area of Portadown has been described as shocking.

Local SDLP representative John Creaney said: "This is a shocking, violent incident which took place in the early hours of the morning.

"From early accounts it seems that it was a deliberate attack on two young men which makes it all the more disurbing. I appeal to anyone who may have witnessed this attack to help the police with their inquiries."

Doug Beattie, the local UUP MLA said: "Disturbing news this morning coming from Portadown.

We are making enquiries and speaking to to local PSNI.

"Please be mindful of the disruption caused by this ongoimg investigation and mindful that two men and their families are suffering this morning."

The Garvaghy Road was closed for a time following the brutal attack but has since reopened