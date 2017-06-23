Sign up for Donard Day to help the Southern Area Hospice Services

Looking for a challenge this summer?

Then why not sign up for the annual Donard Day - to tackle the highest peak in Northern Ireland - which is being held on Saturday, August 19 at 10am in aid of the Southern Area Hospice Services.

In previous years, the event has now raised over £25,000 for the Hospice and the 2016 event attracted over 100 participants.

This year, CRASH Services have come on board as the main sponsors of the event.

Jonathan McKeown, of CRASH Services, commented; “We are delighted to be the main sponsors of this great event.

“We are a business with strong links to the local area and the Hospice, which was nominated by staff as one of our 2017 charity partners.

“Our staff look forward to taking part and helping out on the day.

“To put an event on like this it is very much a team effort. We have been working with James McCaffrey of the Hospice to make sure the event is a success. We are providing t-shirts and refreshments for participants.”

James McCaffrey, Regional Marketing Officer of the Hospice, said: “It is great to have CRASH Services on board this year sponsoring the event and with their

expertise and enthusiasm to help make it a great event, ensures Donard Day will be bigger and better this year.”

Southern Area Hospice provides their service across the entire Southern Health Trust area, including Lurgan, Newry & Mourne, Craigavon, Banbridge,

Portadown, Armagh and Dungannon.

With an annual fundraising target of over £2.5 million, SAHS need to raise over £250 every single hour to help people affected by terminal illness in Southern Trust Area.

To register for Donard Day, please visit www.crashservices.com/donardday or contact James on 028 3025 1333.

Southern Area Hospice Services (SAHS) provides invaluable support and care to people living within the Southern Health Board Area, who are suffering from cancer, Multiple Sclerosis, Motor Neurone Disease and AIDS.

Their aim is to provide the best quality of life for our patients and their families.

All their services are provided free of charge and they rely heavily on voluntary donations to continue providing their special care.

The patients admitted to the SAH require specialised treatment for complex problems such as pain, symptom control or to address psychological, spiritual or social needs. T

The average length of time that patients stay at the Hospice is around ten days after which time most are able to return to their homes.