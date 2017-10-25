Simpson hosts Fibromyalgia event

Upper Bann MP David Simpson and UK Fibromyalgia Ambassador recently hosted an awareness conference for Fibromyalgia sufferers, their families and carers.

The event was attended by over 180 delegates largely from the Upper Bann constituency including Lurgan.

David Simpson MP and Lord Mayor Cllr Gareth Wilson pictured with Key Note speakers for the Conference.

Key speakers at the event included Dr Pamela Bell, Pain Alliance; Louise Skelly, Patient and Client Council, Dr Neil Heron and Dr Christine McMaster, Public Health Agency who are all heavily involved in the care plan for Fibromyalgia since the announcement last year that this condition is to be recognised as a life long condition.

Speaking after the event David Simpson said: “Fibromyalgia affects one in twenty people in Northern Ireland and this does not account for those who are awaiting diagnosis.

“It was without hesitation that I took on the role as the only Northern

Ireland MP to become a Fibromyalgia Ambassador as I have met many constituents who suffer daily without complaint or demand.

“I recognise that Fibromyalgia is a silent condition, it is a condition that cannot be easily measured and it is a condition that struggles for parity with other long term conditions.

“During the past year I have challenged the Government numerous times to address the lack of support for this condition and it has been raised directly from the floor of the House of Commons.

“Fibromyalgia is long overdue in-depth and meaningful research and this is something I will continue to champion for my constituents.

“I want to thank everyone who attended and thank the speakers and local groups who were on hand to offer advice and guidance.

“The feedback that I have received has been hugely positive.

“I was delighted that those living with the condition were given a new sense of hope that politicians and care providers do care and are motivated more than ever to improve services and effective diagnosis.”

Fibromyalgia is a long-term condition that causes pain all over the body. Sufferers may also have increased sensitivity to pain, fatigue and other symptoms.