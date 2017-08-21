Sinn Fein calls for more dog litter bins across Lurgan town

Sinn Fein has called for more dog litter bins in parts of Lurgan after owners complained.

Sinn Fein Councillor Keith Haughian has asked for more dog litter bins to be installed along Kiln lane.

He said: “A number of dog walkers who use the Lough Road, Kiln Lane and Francis Street circuit have told me that there is a shortage of dog bins along these routes.

The Sinn Fein councillor added: “I have asked council staff to check and see if more can be provided. “

“Dog mess may seem a fairly minor issue, but for those who walk regularly it is a major nuisance,” he said in a statement this week.

“The majority of dog owners are responsible and council should acknowledge this and ensure there are sufficient bins along popular routes.”

Dog fouling has become an increasingly more common complaint and fines can be issued by the local council to owners to fail to clean up their dog’s mess.