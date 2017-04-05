Sinn Féin’s Mackle welcomes decision to gate the black path and subway

Sinn Féin Councillor Liam Mackle has welcomed the decision to gate the black path and subway under the Portadown Road as this area has been blighted by anti-social behaviour causing misery to residents for some time.

Mr Mackle said: “Residents of Ashwood, Oakridge and Mansfield are very familiar with the issues of anti-social behaviour at the underpass.

“This has been a problem for many years and an agreed solution has been hard to find. Following a Sinn Féin community canvass I am delighted that we now have a consensus on the best way forward.

“A gate based solution will ensure parents and children have access to the path to reach the school but will also allow the area to be closed off at night to those who have been using it as a meeting point for underage drinking and anti-social behaviour. I want to thank council, the PSNI, St Francis’ Primary School and residents who we will continue to involve as we move forward together. All instances of anti-social behaviour should be reported to the PSNI via the non-emergency 101 number.