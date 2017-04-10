Sir Alex meets fans at mental health event

Former Manchester United boss Sir Alex Ferguson has been in Craigavon today (Monday) to help promote the message of positive mental health.

Sir Alex was the keynote speaker at the fundraising event, and was joined by other soccer personalities including Northern Ireland’s leading scorer David Healy and former United player Roy Carroll.

BBC footfall pundit Liam Beckett was the host.

The event, at Craigavon Civic Centre, was organised by Lurgan man Pat McGibbon in aid of Train to be Smart. It is a football coaching project which provides education to young people on the importance of sport for improving physical, mental and emotional health.

McGibbon, a former United and Northern Ireland defender, set up the charity in 2013 in tribute to his brother Phillip who took his own life during the player’s time at United under Ferguson.

He said, “The gaffer and Manchester United were a huge source of support to me at that time and he didn’t hesitate when I invited him to be the main speaker at the event in Craigavon.”