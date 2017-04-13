Slapped eight month pregnant partner

During an argument a 31-year-old man slapped his eight month pregnant partner on the face and pulled her hair, Craigavon Magistrates Court heard last Friday.

Jacob Sylla, whose address was given to the court as Loy Street, Cookstown, was sentenced to three months in prison, suspended for two years, for common assault on February 2 this year.

The court heard that police received a report of a domestic assault at 1.50am at the Moy Road, Portadown.

The injured party, who was eight months pregnant, was visibly upset and shaken.

She said that following an argument the defendant, her partner, had slapped her once on the face and pulled her hair.

When interviewed Sylla said he had slapped her twice on the temple due to argument. He had no record.

The case had been adjourned from a previous court so that a pre-sentence report could be obtained.

A solicitor representing the defendant said he was assessed in the report as a low risk of re-offending.

He added that Sylla did not want to repeat this behaviour in the future.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, said to assault a woman who was eight months pregnant showed no regard for the unborn child.

She added she would take on board the plea of guilty and the fact he had no convictions but the offence crossed the custody threshold.

The judge said that domestic violence was always taken seriously and where the life of an unborn child was put at risk by the defendant visiting violence on his eight month pregnant partner this was an aggravating feature.

She certified the offence was so serious there was only one penalty she could impose.

“This was totally unacceptable behaviour and will not be tolerated by this jurisdiction or our courts.

“The only reason you are not going to prison today is your lack of record,” the judge told Sylla.