Sports Direct opening its doors in the town centre

The new SportsDirect.com store will open in Lurgan town centre tomorrow (Thursday).

The UK’s leading sports retailer says the new store will offer the ultimate shopping experience.

The store - which replaces the Heatons outlet - will occupy a 13,841 sq ft site on Market Street.

Brands stocked at the new store include Nike, Adidas, Under Armour, Puma, Karrimor, USA Pro, Lonsdale and many more.

A spokesperson for SportsDirect.com said: “We offer something for everybody and we’re very proud to open a store in a great location like Lurgan.

“The store is part of our commitment to developing elevated sports and lifestyle retail space, catering for greater integration of key brands.”

Earlier this summer there was huge concern as large ‘Closing Down Sale’ signs were erected at Heatons in Market Street, sparking fears that it was set to close. However, the move was to allow sister company Sports Direct to take over the store - with no loss of jobs.

The group commenced trading as a single store in Maidenhead, founded by Mike Ashley in 1982. They have now expanded to become not only the UK’s leading sports retailer by revenue and operating profit, but also the owner of a significant number of world famous sport, fashion and lifestyle brands.

Currently they operate around 420 sports stores in the UK alone, the majority of which trade under the SPORTSDIRECT.com fascia.

The Premium Lifestyle division operates around 130 stores in the UK, under fascias which include Flannels, Cruise, USC and Van Mildert.