Stepping out for Cancer Research

A group of slimmers from Lurgan and Craigavon have raised £1,200 for Cancer Research UK by getting sponsored to increase their step count in August, culminating in a sponsored walk around Lurgan Park.

The groups were taking part in the Walk All Over Cancer with Slimming World campaign where slimmers across the UK and Ireland were sponsored to hit a self-selected steps target by their friends and families.

To honour their achievements and raise even more money for the charity, the group held their own celebration event – an achievement many of the group members would never have dreamt possible before losing weight.

The champion slimmers attend the Lurgan/Craigavon Slimming World groups run by Slimming World Consultants. As well as raising vital funds for charity, the members aimed to raise awareness of the fact that keeping a healthy weight can reduce the risk of developing 13 types of cancer.

One of the organisers said: “The rainy conditions held off in time for our walk and in true Slimming World-style our members, their friends and families were out in force to support each other. They showed just what can be done when we come together, both in terms of achieving something amazing and raising money for a great cause too.

“We are so proud of all of our members, including who set themselves the challenge of walking more in the month of August and absolutely smashed it!

“Getting active doesn’t have to be joining the gym or running marathons. It can be walking the kids to school, doing the gardening, hitting the dancefloor - anything that raises the heart rate a little counts under our Body Magic activity programme. All that activity really helped to boost step counts and enables members to reach their Walk All Over Cancer goal.

“I’m sure our members will inspire more people to get active and improve their health, while also raising awareness of the links between obesity and cancer. The money raised will go towards an amazing cause – one the members feel very passionate about – helping to support Cancer Research UK’s life-saving research.”