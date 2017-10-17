Storm damage to electricity network causing customer chaos

More than 400 incidences of storm damage to the network are currently disrupting supplies to around 3700 customers, according to NIE electricity.

A series of Tweets from @NIE Networks reveal the companies progress in reconnecting homes to the network.

At 6am they posted: "Morning, we've restored power to 48,000 customers. There are around 4000 customers still without power this morning. #Ophelia".

Then later at 7am: "The worst affected areas include #Down, #Armagh & #Antrim."

NIE have advised any customer without power - who has not yet reported it - to contact them on 03457 643643 or report it online here