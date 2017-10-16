Storm Ophelia: Schools in NI to remain closed on Tuesday

The Department of Education is advising all schools throughout Northern Ireland to remain closed on Tuesday.

This latest advice follows a meeting of the Civil Contingencies Group at which all central, local and public sector organisations are represented. The group has taken advice from the Met Office on the prolonged nature and potential severity of the storm and a decision was taken to advise schools to remain closed.

Derek Baker, Permanent Secretary said: “I fully appreciate this decision will impact on the work of the schools and indeed on other businesses and services but the decision has been taken to avoid any potential risk to life for children and young people as well as staff.”

School principals should check their school email accounts for a message from the Permanent Secretary of the Department.