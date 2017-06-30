Strawberry and Coffee Morning taking place in aid of Cancer Research funds

A Strawberry & Coffee Morning takes place at Brambell Fruit Farm, Belmont Road, Tartaraghan, on Saturday, July 1, from 10.30am.

The mofrning will raise funds in aid of Cancer Research.

It will be an ideal opportunity to sample delicious locally-grown strawberries and the best of home baking!

Strawberries, cakes and jams will be on sale.

There will also be an opportunity to pick strawberries in the ‘pick your own’ patch!

Proprietor, Ivan Rodgers, is hosting the day, on his farm close to Tartaraghan Parish Church.

All are welcome to come and support this worthy cause and have a great day out on the farm.