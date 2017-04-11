Street lighting work welcomed

Progress on streetlighting in Laurencetown has been welcomed.

Sinn Féin Councillor, Kevin Savage, has welcomed the fast response from the department of infrastructure in fixing seven streetlights in the area.

Speaking following the work was carried out Councillor Savage said: “I reported these lights quite some time ago, however, the developer had gone bankrupt. As such I asked that the department adopt the development so as remedial works could be carried out.

“The development has now been adopted and the work has been swiftly carried out by the department of infrastructure.

“This will bring much comfort to residents.

“I want to thank the Department for their swift response and action in helping to resolve this issue.”