Students receive academic awards

Local students, Joshua Black, Michael Ward, Andrew Mitchell, Jason Price and Una Hobson all scored at Stranmillis University College’s annual Awards Ceremony, picking up top awards for academic excellence and achievement.

Joshua was the joint winner of the Danske Bank Mathematics Prize, awarded to the student who, having taken Mathematics as the main subject of the BEd degree, achieves the highest marks in maths in their finals.

Andrew Mitchell with Dr Clifford Boyd, who recently retired as Vice Principal of Stranmillis and was the Chief Guest Speaker at the Summer Graduation ceremony.

Joshua was also awarded the The Ronnie Barron Science and Maths Cup which is awarded to the Maths and Science post-primary student who has demonstrated excellence in the classroom and laboratory, whilst showing high academic standards throughout the four years of the BEd course. Joshua is a former pupil of Moyallan Primary School, Killimaine Junior School and Banbridge Academy.

Michael, who attended St Francis Primary School and St Ronan’s School, Lurgan won The Gail Addison Memorial Prize for the graduating B.Ed. (Post Primary) student who has shown particular notable promise as a classroom practitioner.

The J.C. Davidson (Memorial) Cup is awarded to the student recognised as having made the most significant contribution to the subject of Physical Education by a graduate. The Cup was presented to Craigavon’s Andrew Mitchell, an ex-pupil of Waringstown Primary School, Lurgan Junior High School, Craigavon Senior High School.

Jason, a former pupil of Hardy Memorial Primary School in Richhill, Clounagh Junior High School and Portadown College won the The Mahon Prize, awarded to the student who obtained the highest percentage marks in the final examinations on the B.Ed Primary Education course.

Making up the quintet was Una, who picked up The Foundation Degree Early Childhood Studies Prize for Excellence. The award is made to student with the highest level of academic achievement on the course. Una was a pupil at St Teresa’s Primary School and St Ronan’s School.